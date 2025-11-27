New Zealander Tuarae Rawhiti rejects NRL trial deal to sign for Workington Town

NEW ZEALANDER Tuarae Rawhiti has signed for Workington Town after turning down a train-and-trial deal with an NRL club.

Rawhiti, who has been plying his trade with the Western Suburbs in the New South Wales Cup competition, becomes Jonty Gorley’s sixth new signing for the 2026 Championship season following the merger of the second and third tiers.

Head coach Gorley said: “Ashley Kilpatrick (Haven’s recruitment chief) got in touch with Tuarae in July and he was keen to come to the UK on a contract after turning down a train-and-trial opportunity with an NRL club.

“T (Rawhiti) has been playing for Western Suburbs in the NSW Cup as well as for (their affiliate club) Ryde-Eastwood Hawks in the Sydney Shield.

“He can play back row and can also operate through the middle, and at a push can cover centre.

“He’s got a good running game and a great offload. He can also defend an edge very well.

“It’ll be good to get T fully into training this week. He’s met the squad and we aim to get him up to speed quickly with how we do things.

“He really wanted to get over pre-Christmas to get fully into pre-season and that’s a huge credit to him.”