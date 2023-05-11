Tony Smith on Davy Litten injury, Hull FC illness, Wakefield Trinity “no easy beats”, one criticism and pride at “fully committed” win

HULL FC made it three wins in a row with an emphatic 26-6 triumph over Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue tonight.

The Black and Whites led 6-0 at the break before running in a 26-6 win, with head coach Tony Smith proud of his side.

“It was a good solid performance and I was pleased with the way the players went about the whole match,” Smith said.

“They are having a real dig Wakefield and they have been all the year. They are no easy beats and they are getting more and more determined to get that elusive win.

“My boys were fully committed and you could see that from the start. I didn’t care about the scoreline at half-time, I cared about the commitment that the boys showed to one another and to the cause and the badge.

“There were some times when they were on the rack and they covered one another and made sure our opponents didn’t cross the try line. I didn’t see that earlier in the season in the same way.

“There were some really good stuff in the second-half with our outside backs looking smooth.”

Smith revealed that there had been an illness in the camp that forced changes.

“We had a bit of sickness in the camp, we had a call yesterday and one today. It hasn’t been an easy week for the players in that respect.

“It was good that they were able to cope with late-minute changes.”

Smith also gave an update on youngster Davy Litten who left the field early with an ankle issue, but he also praised Liam Sutcliffe for his stellar display.

“I think Davy is ok, he said he could have kept going but he has never had an ankle problem before. He has just twisted his ankle and he said he panicked a little bit.

“Liam looks silky smooth when he’s got space and a person to beat. Sometimes his change of direction and it looks really smooth. I like watching him, he glides into space.”

Smith did have one area of criticism of his side in the win over Wakefield.

“My criticism of ourselves, I didn’t feel our last plays in the first-half were great. We either overkicked a little or some of our kicks were a little short. We weren’t quite nailing it and we’ve still got work to do.”