Wakefield Trinity fall to yet another dismal defeat as Hull FC put Mark Applegarth’s men to the sword

HULL FC registered an emphatic win at Wakefield Trinity as Mark Applegarth’s side fell to a 12th successive Super League defeat, 26-6.

It was a fast and frenetic start for the opening quarter, but, after being awarded two penalties in succession, Hull crossed first when Adam Swift flew in at the corner off a brilliant Jake Clifford cut-out pass. Clifford converted for a 6-0 lead.

Both sides appeared nervous throughout the opening forty minutes with stern Hull defence managing to keep the hosts out despite sustained pressure on their own line as the clock hit the half-hour mark.

Trinity were peppering the Black and Whites’ line just before the break but a Mason Lino knocked on seemed to take the wind out of the hosts’ sails as Hull led 6-0 at the break.

The second-half started with the visitors on the front foot, and, following a brilliant Brad Dwyer break, Carlos Tuimavave was able to scythe through a huge hole to cross under the posts. Clifford converted to make it 12-0.

However, Clifford knocked on from the resulting kick-off yet Trinity couldn’t take advantage of good ball once more. And the Hull halfback added a penalty on the hour to stretch the Black and Whites’ lead to 14-0.

To rub salt into the wounds, Liam Sutcliffe cut the Wakefield defence apart on 63 minutes, taking a Davy Litten pass to dive over. Clifford was again on target to send Hull 20-0 up.

Credit to Wakefield, they kept trying and finally had something to shout about with 12 minutes to go when Matty Ashurst crashed over. Will Dagger converted as Wakefield reduced the deficit to 14 at 20-6.

Hull, however, were in no mood to let Trinity in again as Tony Smith’s men scored again before the end through a Scott Taylor drive. Clifford was again on target to round off the scoring at 26-6.

Wakefield Trinity

33 Will Dagger

5 Tom Lineham

6 Lee Gaskell

21 Samisoni Langi

2 Jorge Taufua

20 Morgan Smith

7 Mason Lino

19 Kevin Proctor

24 Harry Bowes

10 Jai Whitbread

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

Substitutes

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

16 Josh Bowden

25 Sam Eseh

Tries: Ashurst (68)

Goals: Dagger 1/1

Hull FC

25 Davy Litten

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

3 Carlos Tuimavave

17 Cam Scott

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

30 Scott Taylor

9 Danny Houghton

8 Ligi Sao

23 Josh Griffin

12 Jordan Lane

14 Joe Lovodua

Substitutes

5 Darnell McIntosh

10 Chris Satae

20 Jack Brown

33 Brad Dwyer

Tries: Swift (19), Tuimavave (48), Sutcliffe (63), Taylor (78)

Goals: Clifford 5/5

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Jack Smith

Scoring sequence: 0-6; 0-12, 0-14, 0-20, 6-20, 6-26