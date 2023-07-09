Tony Smith slams Super League rule as he hails Hull FC’s second-half response in derby win over Hull KR

HULL FC ran out 16-6 winners at Hull KR this afternoon at Craven Park.

It wasn’t a classic with both sides trading plenty of errors throughout the 80 minutes, but the Black and Whites ran in 16 unanswered points in the second-half to stun Rovers.

For Hull head coach Tony Smith, his side’s second-half performance was one to praise.

“I thought our first set in the second-half set the tone for the rest of the half. They came out and responded and they realised that’s what we’ve got to do and they carried on with it,” Smith said live on Sky Sports after the game.

“We will keep plugging away and see where we finish.”

Smith, however, bemoaned the six again rule, with the fixture being permeated by stoppages and slow play-the-balls.

“I’m not a fan of the six again rule. It encourages people to flop on and stay in there. Then you start to get used to slow play-the-balls to the point where you don’t use it.

“I think it spoils the game personally.”