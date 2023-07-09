Hull FC run out derby winners over Hull KR in error-strewn affair

HULL FC have ran out derby winners over Hull KR in an error-strewn Super League affair.

Rovers started the brighter of the two sides, with Mikey Lewis producing a moment of magic to feed Jack Walker through for his first try in a KR shirt. Rowan Milnes converted for a 6-0 lead.

It was nip and tuck throughout the opening 40 minutes with both sides making errors aplenty. That being said, neither defences broke from pressure though Rovers were cut down by a head injury to Kane Linnett.

Just six points in at the break, both sides looked to improve after half-time. And it was the Black and Whites that struck first in the second-half with Cam Scott’s offload giving Adam Swift the space to run into. The winger brilliantly stepped fullback Walker to canter over under the posts. Jake Clifford converted to make it 6-6.

But, KR were awarded a penalty for a high tackle moments later but Milnes couldn’t convert as the scores remained locked.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall was sent to the sinbin just before the hour for a high shot on Clifford and FC took advantage of the extra man when Ligi Sao barged his way over on 64 minutes. Clifford’s conversion sent the visitors into a 12-6 lead.

And the Black and Whites made sure of the derby win when Swift went over in the corner off a brilliant Danny Houghton pass with four minutes to go. Clifford couldn’t convert, but the Black and Whites ran out 16-6 winners.

Hull KR

Jack Walker

Ethan Ryan

Tom Opacic

Shaun Kenny-Dowall

Ryan Hall

Mikey Lewis

Rowan Milnes

Rhys Kennedy

Jez Litten

George King

Jimmy Keinhorst

Kane Linnett

Dean Hadley

Substitutes

Matt Parcell

Matty Storton

Luis Johnson

Sam Luckley

Tries: Walker (5)

Goals: Milnes 1/1

Sinbin: Kenny-Dowall (58) – high tackle

Hull FC

Tex Hoy

Adam Swift

Cam Scott

Carlos Tuimavave

Darnell McIntosh

Jake Trueman

Jake Clifford

Scott Taylor

Danny Houghton

Ligi Sao

Jordan Lane

Brad Fash

Joe Cator

Substitutes

Jack Brown

Brad Dwyer

Will Gardiner

Chris Satae

Tries: Swift (44, 76), Sao (65)

Goals: Clifford 2/3

Half-time: 6-0

Referee: Ben Thaler