Torfaen Tigers and North Wales Crusaders all but into Welsh Wheelchair final

TORFAEN TIGERS and NORTH WALES CRUSADERS will, barring a miracle result next week, contest the WALES RUGBY LEAGUE’S WHEELCHAIR Grand Final.

The teams are through to the decider, which will be played at Wrexham University Sports Hall on Saturday 25 October, by each making history.

No sides had previously been nilled in Welsh Wheelchair Rugby League but both Torfaen and the Crusaders pulled off the feat yesterday, the Tigers demolishing CARDIFF BLUE DRAGONS 56-0 and North Wales then scuttling SWINDON ST GEORGE 76-0 in the double-header at Treforest.

Scott Trigg-Turner grabbed for four tries for Torfaen, Leighton Morris had a hat-trick and Jason Reynolds bagged a brace. Jamie Reynolds scored a try and six goals and Dane Oram snared the game’s first touchdown.

North Wales Crusaders, who must avoid defeat against Cardiff this week but are, importantly, bolstered by a vastly superior points difference to the Dragons, were driven by Matthew Turner, who scored five tries and seven goals. His father, Martin Turner, claimed four tries and three conversions and other touchdowns went to Ffion McCabe and Harry Mitchell-Jones, with two apiece, and Jess Booth.

Results

Sunday 5 October: Cardiff Blue Dragons 0 Torfaen Tigers 56; Swindon St George 0 North Wales Crusaders 76.

Both at Fitzone, USW, Treforest.

Fixtures

Sunday 12 October: North Wales Crusaders v Cardiff Blue Dragons (11.15am); Torfaen Tigers v Swindon St George (12.35pm). Both at Wrexham University Sports Hall.