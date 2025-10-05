Brilliant ticket sales revealed for Super League Grand Final as Hull KR to meet Wigan Warriors again

BRILLIANT ticket sales have been revealed for the 2025 Super League Grand Final as Hull KR prepare to meet Wigan Warriors once more in the showpiece event at Old Trafford next weekend.

Rugby League Commercial yesterday (Sunday) confirmed that the lower bowl at Old Trafford has already sold out with ticket sales well into the five figures already.

Central ticket sales have been consistently ahead of the 2024 meeting between the same teams – when the attendance of 68,173 was the best for a Grand Final since 2017 – and there has been a surge over the weekend as first Wigan, and then Hull KR, secured their Old Trafford return.

Joe Steel, RL Commercial’s Director of Marketing and Communications, said: “We’ve always been confident of celebrating the 30th Super League season with a fitting Grand Final attendance figure, and with less than a week to go we remain on course.

“We’ve had five-figure crowds throughout the Play-Off series for the second consecutive year and this weekend we saw two compelling semi-finals shown live on Sky Sports and BBC Two, building the anticipation of supporters of the two winning clubs and of neutral Rugby League and sports fans alike.

“Grand Final night at Old Trafford is established as a major occasion in the sporting year and with the usual spectacular show planned as well as the guarantee of a ferocious contest on the field, we urge fans to move quickly to secure their seats.”