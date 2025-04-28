Torfaen Tigers lead the way in Wales Wheelchair league

TORFAEN TIGERS head the table with two wins from as many games following a 48-10 victory over CARDIFF BLUE DRAGONS.

Jamie Reynolds scored three tries and six goals in the victory and there were also hat-tricks for Scott Trigg-Turner and Leighton Morris.

Cardiff were 20-0 behind before Thomas James crossed. Libbie Sargent claimed the Blue Dragons’ other touchdown and Daniel Martin closed the scoring with a penalty-goal.

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS’ Harry Jones made history by passing the 1,000-point career mark in his side’s 42-12 success over SWINDON ST GEORGE – the team against which he scored his very first try twelve years previously.

Jones’ touchdown – the first of the second half – was followed by Martin Turner’s fourth try, a Daniel Jones touchdown and a late brace for Jess Booth. Turner landed two goals and Wyatt Jones one.

Sam Ellis crossed twice for Swindon, who had taken the lead for the first time in a Wales RL Wheelchair game through Wesley Newman.

Torfaen and North Wales Crusaders will go head-to-head on Sunday in the double-header at Swindon.

Results

Sunday 27 April

INVITATIONAL LEAGUE: Torfaen Tigers 48 Cardiff Blue Dragons 10; North Wales Crusaders 42 Swindon St George 12.

Fixtures

Sunday 4 May

INVITATIONAL LEAGUE: Cardiff Blue Dragons v Swindon St George (3.15pm); North Wales Crusaders v Torfaen Tigers (4.35pm). Both at New College, Swindon.