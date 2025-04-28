Why Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue received no charge and Ash Handley received fewer penalty points

EAGLE-EYED Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR fans will have been looking out for charges from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this afternoon in the wake of a feisty affair at Headingley on Friday night.

Rovers eventually ran out 20-14 winners, but there were a number of flashpoints during the game, not least the sinbinning of Jack Sinfield and the dismissal of Sauaso Sue and Ash Handley.

Sinfield was charged with Grade B Head Contact, a fine and three penalty points.

However, despite Sue seeing red for head contact with Sam Lisone, the KR prop has not even been charged for the incident due to the fact that Lisone was losing height and Sue did all that he could reasonably have done to adjust.

Meanwhile, Handley was given a Grade B Head Contact charge but no fine and just two penalty points.

Incredibly, Handley was given two penalty points rather than three due to the fact he was sent off. If the Leeds man had been sinbinned, he would have received three!

Here is the list of all sanctions announced by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel earlier today:

Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 2 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Contact with Match Official – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Tommy Makinson (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity- Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Matty Laidlaw (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3