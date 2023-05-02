Toronto Wolfpack set for stunning revival following rugby league hiatus

TORONTO WOLFPACK are set for a stunning revival following years in the wilderness.

Following promotion from the Championship at the end of 2019, the Canadian side were looking to take Super League by storm in 2020, signing the likes of Sonny Bill Williams to do just that.

However, following the Covid-19 pandemic, Toronto withdrew from the top flight, citing financial and transport issues.

Super League clubs then refused to allow the Wolfpack back in, but now they are set to take part in a proposed North American Rugby League competition.

“To our Wolfpack family,” a statement reads from the Wolfpack.

“On behalf of the Toronto Wolfpack RLFC organisation, we would like to take this opportunity to officially announce that the Wolfpack will be back for the 2023 season!

“Despite our faith in the proposed NARL league competition and best efforts to make that a reality, we have decided to control our own destiny and grow our own competition.

“As a result, the team will be hosting the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup. We will be playing a minimum of 10 games this season at the “Den” – Lamport Stadium.

“The 2023 Canada Cup will have the Wolfpack hosting rugby league teams from the United States and from Canada. In addition, the team is hard at work negotiating one additional international match for the 2023 season. More details to come.

“The Canada Cup event will then expand to a 15-minimum home game season in 2024 with three additional away games.

“Stay tuned for the complete, upcoming 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup schedule and more news about the future of the team as we progress.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the loyal Wolfpack fans for your patience, for your support and for running with the pack!

“Sincerely, Team Wolfpack.”