Andy Last explains difficulty of recruiting abroad as he explains how he will turn Castleford Tigers around

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are entering a new era under a new permanent head coach in Andy Last.

The news that the West Yorkshire club would appoint Last following an interim period will give the Tigers stability after an uncertain period of time.

In terms of recruitment, the news of a two-and-a-half year deal will give both Last and potential signings the security of a new system, but the new boss has explained the difficulty of recruiting from overseas.

“It depends on the quality, I think a real big thing for us is the overseas market is a challenging market because of how high their salary cap is,” Last said.

“The player available may be coming for the last payday and their last hurrah but if they can have a real meaningful impact on the club then we would be in the market for those players. They would be few and far between though.

“There are some good young players in the UK that are available and the challenge is we need to pick the right ones.

“If the right player overseas came available and fit for us then we would make a play for them but we need to make sure we are looking everywhere, that means in the NRL, Queensland/NSW cup as well as Super League and the Championship.”

Last’s aim will now be to turn things around at The Jungle, with Castleford languishing in third bottom in the Super League table and the former Hull FC assistant has explained how he will try to do it.

“A wise man said to me if you can get the players, the coaching staff, the fans and everyone associated at Castleford feeling the way I do now which is proud to be Cas we won’t go too far wrong,” Last continued.

“It will take hard work and tough decisions that need to be made. If we can get those players playing with that pride on a weekly basis we won’t go far wrong with competing at the right end of the competition.

“I want them to understand the rich history Castleofrd have in terms of creative players and we want to continue that way. It is the Castleford way, it is part of the club’s DNA and I want to build on that.”