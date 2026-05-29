Total Rugby League team’s predictions for the Challenge Cup Final

THE Challenge Cup Finals are upon us, and we’ll have extensive coverage across our titles.

As well as on-the-whistle reports, reaction and analysis here on Total Rugby League, we’ll bring you all the action in print form in League Express plus a souvenir edition of Rugby League World magazine.

Here, the team behind that coverage make their predictions for the Challenge Cup Final as holders Hull KR face Wigan Warriors.

Martyn Sadler – League Express editor

It’s likely to be a hot day at Wembley on Saturday and you might think that would favour the younger team, which would probably be Wigan.

However, I’m old enough to remember the 1976 final, which was played in scorching conditions.

On that occasion St Helens, a team largely made up of veterans, were too good for a much younger Widnes team, winning 20-5.

So I’m going to suggest that Hull KR may be able to repeat that feat.

However, the attendance 50 years ago on the 8th May that year was 89,982.

We could only dream about that figure these days.

Stephen Ibbetson – Total Rugby League editor

While the feeling of this final being all a bit too ‘samey’ – a repeat of the past two Grand Finals, and the previous two Wembley winners – has dampened excitement, the actual match should be a high-quality one.

There’s so little to choose between the teams. Both will have periods on top. But Hull KR’s forward pack has been the more consistent, and they have the form playmakers in Tyrone May (who will take the Lance Todd) and Mikey Lewis to convert more of their chances.

Hull KR by eight.

Doug Thomson – Chief reporter

I’m expecting a tight contest between two top teams who both have plenty of big-match experience, with Wigan, still stinging from the Grand Final, edging it by six.

Callum Walker – Chief reporter

Both Hull KR and Wigan destroyed their semi-final opponents in Warrington and St Helens, making this a tough one to call.

Their fixture in Super League last week will have no bearing whatsoever on this game given the complete change of personnel for the Warriors, but I still fancy Hull KR to win by four – albeit in much less easy circumstances.

James Chestney – Hull KR reporter

I think Hull KR will retain the cup for the first time in their history with a hard-fought victory over Wigan Warriors.

I think it will be a tight game. Hopefully the men from East Hull have it wrapped up earlier than last year’s final.

My prediction is Rovers 20 Wigan 16.

David Kuzio – Wigan reporter

This has the potential to be one of the best Challenge Cup Finals in history.

The main talking point is the inclusion of Bevan French in the Wigan squad. Personally, I do not think he will play. It is too much of a risk.

However, if French is able to play at least 15 minutes, then he is worth having on the bench. If the game is in the balance, then having him on the field makes a big difference – similar to Cooper Cronk when he played injured for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Grand Final.

If French does not play, I am still tipping Wigan to win a record-extending 22nd Challenge Cup Final. Winning no trophies in 2025 really hurt Matt Peet and his players, I expect them to be switched on and do everything it takes to win on Saturday.

The key for me is Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith. He gets a lot of criticism, but the majority of what is good about Wigan comes from Smith. I expect him to step up once again and win the Lance Todd Trophy.