Hull KR’s Jez Litten the favourite to win Lance Todd Trophy

TOTAL RUGBY LEAGUE readers have been choosing who they think will win the Lance Todd Trophy in Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final.

And their top choice to be player of the match at Wembley is Hull KR hooker Jez Litten.

More than 600 votes were cast and Litten came out on top with 26.5% picking him to win the famous individual award.

The second favourite is Robins team-mate Tyrone May, who received 16.56% of the vote.

Wigan Warriors’ top choice to win it is Harry Smith (15.3%).

Readers were also given the opportunity to vote for Mikey Lewis (11.36%), who won last season’s Rob Burrow Award as player of the match in the Super League Grand Final between the two sides, plus Warriors pair Jack Farrimond (9.46%) and Jai Field (8.67%).

A total of 12.15% voted for ‘none of the above’, making England international Litten the outstanding favourite.