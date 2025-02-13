Toulouse Olympique confirm YouTube stream for all home games – but Britain-based fans cannot access

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have confirmed that all of their home games at the Stade Ernest Wallon will be broadcast on YouTube for the 2025 Championship season.

However, it comes with a catch – the games will not be available for those people that live outside of France.

That being said, Catalans Dragons have struck up a deal that will ensure rugby league fans in France and Spain will again be able to watch all the Dragons fixtures this year as one of the overseas broadcast deals confirmed for Super League in 2025.

Thanks to the broadcasting agreement with Sky Sports involving the coverage of all Super League fixtures, 2024 was the first time all 27 of the Dragons fixtures were shown – on L’Equipe TV in France, and TV3 on Spain.

Those deals have been renewed for 2025 – with the coverage to kick off with Friday night’s home match against Hull FC in Perpignan.

“It is a great news for our supporters and partners. This ensures essential visibility in France, in addition to our international exposure,” said Sébastien Munoz, the club’s CEO.