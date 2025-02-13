Danny McGuire confirms Castleford Tigers changes ahead of Hull KR trip following poor Bradford showing – but new signing won’t play

DANNY MCGUIRE has confirmed that there will be changes for Castleford Tigers ahead of their trip to Hull KR tomorrow night following a poor showing at Bradford Bulls last weekend.

The Tigers went down 18-16 to the Bulls in the Challenge Cup Third Round and McGuire has reflected on that defeat, revealing some home truths were said to the players.

“We were disappointed with our performance and the result, we had a tough, long Monday morning ironing out some of the issues we had,” McGuire said.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that it was really frustrating some of the things we did. Monday was a bit flat, I was a bit emotional and angry with some of the decisions we made in that game.

“I feel like we’ve had a really good end to the week.

“You’re always trying to help your players improve and understand situations and help them develop and get better.

“We will learn a lot from that game, it would have been a tough fixture for any Super League club to handle the situation we were deal with there.

“We didn’t quite understand it and didn’t do what we set out for. I try to be honest with the players as much as we can.”

McGuire also confirmed that he would be making changes ahead of Castleford’s trip to Hull KR tomorrow night.

“You’ve got to make decisions, it’s not just about performing at the weekend but sometimes it’s what they are doing through the week to ensure they are doing everything they can.

“I’ve had to tell some players that they aren’t playing but that’s the nature of the game. We are not blessed with the biggest squad.”

One man that won’t play is Cain Robb, with the hooker ill this week, whilst Alex Mellor and Rowan Milnes will still miss out.

“Alex Mellor will hopefully be back next week and Rowan Milnes a few weeks. Cain Robb has been ill this week so he’s not available.

“We get some challenges thrown at us but that’s the same for every team.”

New trialist, Nick Staveley, however, will not play with the forward still recovering from his ACL injury.

“Nick has left Hull FC so we have brought him on trial. He’s still not quite up to speed yet regarding his injury. He was looking for a chance and we will look after him and try and get him up to speed.

“He is still far away from playing, it will be six weeks before he is eligible to play.”