Toulouse Olympique expect bumper crowd for big play-off clash

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are building up to the biggest night of their season with an eagerly-awaited home clash against Bradford in the play-off semi-finals.

Club chiefs are expecting a bumper crowd at Stade Ernest Wallon for Sunday’s showdown.

A club spokesman said: “We’ve been here before, but each time it gets bigger. It’s going to be a huge collision between two of the competition’s fiercest competitors.

“It’s our third home semi-final in a row but everything about this seems more important.”

Tickets are 20 euros in the main stand and ten in the west (concessions five) and the club will promote the game throughout this week to attract home support amid a flurry of away sales.