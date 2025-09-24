Workington Town confirm squads for Stevie Scholey testimonial

WORKINGTON TOWN have confirmed the squads for the Stevie Scholey testimonial match in November.

Scholey, 35, has selected an invitation side from various community clubs to take on a Stevie Scholey XIII.

Workington coach Jonty Gorley will take charge of the Scholey XIII alongside Carl Forber, Paul Halcrow and Paul Slone, with Mark Foster (Maryport) and Neil Frazer (Seaton) taking charge of the community side.

Stevie Scholey XIII squad: Stevie Scholey, Zarrin Galea, Jonny Hutton, Dom Wear, Ross Ainley, Jack Stephenson, Jude Lupton, Cole Walker-Taylor, Guy Graham, Grant Reid, Callum Phillips, Ellis Archer, Callum Farrer, Jake Carter, Spencer Fulton, Matthew Johnson, Jordan Thomson, Daniel Rooney, Sam Forrester, Scott Akehurst, Matthew Henson.

Community Invitational squad: Connor McCrickard, Lewis Mason, Jaiden Tallentire, Lewis Brown, Sam Blair, Liam Williamson (all Seaton), Logan Fowler (Wath Brow), Attlee Skillen, Lewis Moore, Luke Baker, Alex Woodhall, Sean Mumberson, Ellis Nixon (Maryport), Ethan Black (Distington), Xenden Callendar, Emerson Allen (Lowca), Jordan Moore (Aspatria), Dillon Scott (Egremont), Nathan Kirkbride (Flimby), Dylan Cromwell (Hensingham), Matthew Burns (Glasson).

The game takes place at Workington’s Fibrus Community Stadium on Friday, November 7 (6.30pm), with tickets £10 on the night or £7 in advance.