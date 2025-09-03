Toulouse Olympique expect ‘incredible’ season climax as forward stays on

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are prepared to “do it tough” if they are going to finish the season on a high, says director of sport Cedric Garcia.

“We’ve never backed down from a challenge and this season has been one of the toughest. It’s building to an incredible climax,” he said.

Garcia was glowing in the aftermath of a gritty 12-10 win over title rivals Bradford at Bartercard Odsal, adding: “We had to pick ourselves up pretty quickly after the disappointment of defeat at home to York and that’s what we did.

“We are back home this week at Stade Ernest Wallon against Batley and it is crucial that we continue to focus on these final few rounds of the regular season.”

The Olympians have announced another contract extension for next year with a new deal for versatile English forward Ellis Gillam.

Coach Sylvain Houles said: “After a year with us, Ellis has integrated perfectly into our team and our mentality.

“He has shown us some great things on the pitch and we are convinced that he still has a lot of room for improvement.

“He is a wonderful person, passionate about Rugby League and determined to succeed.”