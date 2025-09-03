Workington Town retain overseas duo as club celebrate 80th anniversary

WORKINGTON TOWN celebrated their 80th anniversary as they rounded off their home season against Rochdale – and announced contact extensions for Aussie pair Zarrin Galea and Levi Atiga.

Fullback Galea has signed until 2027 while Atiga (above) has extended for next season.

The club’s first-ever match against Broughton Rangers took place on Saturday, August 25, 1945 at Borough Park, the home of Workington Football Club and close to Town’s current Fibrus Community Stadium home.

Given they will finish in the top four, the announcement about the league restructure for 2026 and shelving of the eights-style play-offs also taking in a quartet of Championship teams means Workington’s season will be coming to an end earlier than expected.

A club spokesperson said: “Workington Town are supportive of the changes for 2026. There are still elements of uncertainty over what exact fixture list will be adopted but what has been guaranteed are 13 home games, which will make a big difference for revenue generation and continuity of fixtures.

“In the short term, finishing as high as possible this year creates positivity, momentum and affects our IMG performance score which will impact our overall rating and funding.”