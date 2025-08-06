Toulouse Olympique forward signs for new club

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE forward Robin Brochon has departed the club to join French Super XIII champions Albi.

Brochon signed for Toulouse in 2022 from Catalans Dragons, where he made two Super League appearances.

The 24-year-old played 34 times for Olympique in the Championship, scoring eight tries, but hasn’t featured at all for Sylvain Houles’ side this season.

Brochon has linked up with Albi for the 2025-26 domestic campaign, joining other former Super League players including Maxime Puech, Romain Franco and Corentin Le Cam, and coached by the recently-retired Tony Gigot.