Catalans Dragons sign Australian prop for next season

CATALANS DRAGONS have signed forward Josh Allen from Redcliffe Dolphins on a two-year contract from next season.

The 24-year-old has never played in the NRL but has featured in both the New South Wales Cup, for Canberra Raiders’ second string, and the Queensland Cup with Northern Pride and his current club.

Allen, who stands at six-foot-four and weighs 112kg, was a boxer in his youth before making the switch to rugby league.

Catalans coach Joel Tomkins said: “I’m looking forward to seeing what Josh can achieve in Super League.

“After watching his play closely this season, I believe he has all the qualities to become one of the best props in the competition.

“Signing a 24-year-old prop, with his best years still ahead of him, is great news for the club.”

Allen is the Dragons’ fourth confirmed addition for the 2026 season as they look to rebuild under new boss Tomkins.

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton, Wests Tigers back Solomona Faataape and Salford Red Devils forward Harvey Wilson have also signed two-year deals.