Toulouse Olympique overcome brave Barrow Raiders

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 30 BARROW RAIDERS 12

PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday

TOULOUSE fought back to eventually overcome a brave Barrow side who led for the majority of an enthralling game.

Winger Andrew Bulman scored a double in the first half-hour but the Raiders faded in the final quarter.

Their coach Paul Crarey said: “We looked good for much of the game but couldn’t maintain the momentum.”

The Raiders got out of the starting blocks quicker and piled on pressure early doors as the hosts were unable to get any meaningful possession.

Bulman dived in the right corner in the third minute from a well-weighted pass out wide from Luke Broadbent and Brad Walker kicked well from the right touchline.

Four minutes later Walker elected to kick a penalty from 30 metres out, but his attempt just faded to the left.

Toulouse should have opened their account in the tenth minute as a sharp pass from Anthony Marion was spilled a few metres out by centre Paul Marcon.

And they were relieved when a Walker high ball on 16 minutes was touched down by Josh Wood, as the hooker was judged to be in an offside position.

The French enjoyed good possession forcing four goal-line drop-outs, each of which were well defended by a dogged Raiders defence.

The visitors doubled their tally just before the half-hour with an exact replica of the first try, Broadbent and Bulman combining well in the right corner and Walker again finding an excellent touchline four-pointer.

But it was becoming a more even contest and the hosts reduced the deficit to six points, eight minutes before the break, with young academy centre Romeo Tropis making a 30-metre carry and then finding Olly Ashall-Bott in space close to the line with pace, with Jake Shorrocks converting for 6-12.

Barrow again looked the more lively early in the second half, but Toulouse competed well.

They let slip a golden chance on 53 minutes as Ashall-Bott decided to go for glory with the try-line beckoning and was tackled with Paul Ulberg free to his outside.

Benjamin Laguerre however made amends two minutes later, diving in the right corner. Shorrocks just pulled the kick – his only miss – to keep Barrow ahead by two.

Toulouse got more into the game as the minutes ticked away and the Raiders seemed to show understandable signs of fatigue.

Their lead was finally overturned on 66 minutes as a 30-metres break from Ulberg was finished off left of the posts by Reubenn Rennie, who seemed surprised to find himself in so much space.

A couple of minutes later, both Barrow centre Curtis Teare and Toulouse loose-forward Joe Cator received yellow cards for fighting.

Toulouse looked the stronger and the game was secured with the impressive Tropis crashing over in the left corner with eight minutes remaining. Shorrocks slotted home well from the touchline.

There was still time for Olympique to cement the victory two minutes from the end with Paolo Dall’asta picking up a rebound on a goal post to score his first senior try.

Shorrocks added the extras and then finished the scoring with a penalty in front of the posts as the hooter sounded.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles was satisfied with the outcome, saying: “They frustrated us and played well but our patience paid dividends.”

GAMESTAR: Winger Paul Ulberg showed great pace, strength and desire which inspired the Toulouse team.

GAMEBREAKER: The Romeo Tropis try in the left corner with eight minutes left secured the points.

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Paul Ulberg

25 Romeo Tropis

5 Paul Marcon

19 Benjamin Laguerre

25 Thomas Lacans

7 Jake Shorrocks

8 Lambert Belmas

13 Anthony Marion

17 Rob Butler

16 Joe Bretherton

3 Reubenn Rennie

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

14 Baptiste Rodriguez

10 James Roumanos

21 Ellis Gilham

18 Paolo Dall’asta

Tries: Ashall-Bott (32), Laguerre (55), Rennie (66), Tropis (72), Dall’asta (78)

Goals: Shorrocks 5/6

Sin bin: Cator (67) – fighting

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

30 Tee Ritson

18 Curtis Teare

4 Luke Broadbent

2 Andy Bulman

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

10 Ramon Silva

9 Josh Wood

31 Kavan Rothwell

11 Ellis Robson

24 Jarrad Stack

3 Matt Costello

Subs (all used)

22 Alex Bishop

12 James Greenwood

15 Tom Wilkinson

16 Charlie Emslie

Tries: Bulman (3, 28)

Goals: B Walker 2/3

Sin bin: Teare (67) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12; 10-12, 16-12, 22-12, 28-12, 30-12

Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Paul Ulberg; Raiders: Jarrad Stack

Penalty count: 8-3

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 3,555