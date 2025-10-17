Toulouse Olympique plot long-term Super League future

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE director of sport Cedric Garcia is determined to ensure the French side stay in Super League for the long haul.

After three years in the Championship, Toulouse have made it back to the top after getting the nod from an independent panel to join an expanded division of 14 teams.

Their previous stay lasted just one season, in 2022, earning promotion on the field but then being immediately relegated by finishing bottom.

It remains to be seen what Super League will look like beyond 2027 and how places will be determined.

But Toulouse now have the chance to use their top-flight status to grow the club, including the potentially all-important grading score.

Garcia said: “In total transparency, our main goal was to be in the top 12. We didn’t succeed (finishing 13th in the gradings), we gave everything.

“Maybe we could have grabbed a tenth of a point here or there but that was about the maximum we could do.

“We wanted to come to Super League but we want to stay there and become a force. To achieve that we need to improve our grading.

“Being in Super League helps because we hope to improve our attendances, our finance. Everywhere Super League helps boost your score.”

Garcia says there will be few changes to the team, believing the Championship Grand Final winners – who remained full-time when they dropped back down to the second tier – to be ready for the return.

“There will be some additions on the roster. We want to add a bit of depth, but we will not change everything,” he explained.

“We have re-signed all the players and there will be three or four additions, not that much.

“In the coaching, medical and performance staff we will have one or two people coming on board, but the core will stay there.”

Toulouse are in good shape off the field too, with Garcia adding: “We kept to Super League standards.

“In terms of facilities, we have Stade Ernest Wallon which is one of the best in the competition.

“This year with the help of the city council and investment from some sponsors, we now have a state-of-the-art performance centre which will develop young French players.”

Garcia wants to work with both Catalans Dragons and Super League to capitalise on the increased presence in France with a broadcast deal.

“Sports TV rights are very complicated, and if we are to succeed we need to go together, with Super League and IMG maybe,” he said.

“We need one strategy and one voice. Catalans have done it on their own because they had to.

“Now maybe we can have one game every round on French soil, and we have derbies.”