Toulouse Olympique and York Knights get the nod for Super League

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE and York Knights will play in an expanded 14-team Super League next season after being given the nod by an independent panel.

Top-flight clubs voted in July to grow the competition, determining 12 sides by the grading system with two additional places determined by a separate process.

In the event, the clubs ranked 13th and 14th in the gradings were given the nod by a panel chaired by RFL board member Lord Jonathan Caine.

Toulouse headed York on grading points and their places were also reflected on the field this year, with the French club winning the Championship Grand Final in the Minster City.

It’s a return to Super League for Toulouse, who previously played one season in 2022 but suffered immediate relegation.

The Knights, meanwhile, will play in the top division for the first time under their current guise, which was formed in 2002. Their predecessor club last played first-tier rugby in 1985-86.

The pair join Bradford Bulls, who earned promotion via the gradings, while Salford Red Devils have dropped out of Super League.

Doncaster, London Broncos, Oldham and Widnes Vikings were unsuccessful in their bids.

Lord Caine said: “After a thorough and robust process, we were pleased to be able to decide that Toulouse Olympique and York Knights will be worthy and deserving additions to Super League next season.

“They were 13th and 14th on the club gradings, with a significant lead on any of the other applicants from the Championship.

“As was set out on August 19, it was always the panel’s intention to use those gradings as one of the criteria in our deliberations, along with enhanced financial scrutiny and an assessment of competitiveness.

“The panel’s deliberations were conducted on the basis of fairness, impartiality, independence and confidentiality. The panel was unanimous in its final decision to choose Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

“We thank and congratulate all the clubs who engaged in the process for the quality of their applications – and we look forward to seeing elite rugby league played in the historic cities of Toulouse and York in 2026.”

The independent panel also included outgoing RFL chief executive Tony Sutton, interim RFL head of legal Graeme Sarjeant, non-executive RFL directors Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones and Peter Hutton, the senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial and a Super League board member.

According to the RFL, this panel judged clubs on the grading metrics but also their financial performance and future forecasts, plus their ability to field a competitive team next season, for which analysis was provided by the England Performance Unit.