Toulouse Olympique proud of homegrown hero after milestone game

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE marked another milestone for one of their most popular homegrown players in sealing a first win in Sheffield since 2018.

Second rower Mathieu Jussaume celebrated 100 games for his hometown club and scored two tries in Saturday’s 34-12 victory.

And the Olympians’ director of sport Cedric Garcia was glowing in his praise for the France international, 25.

“We are so proud of the player Mathieu has become,” he said.

“He is the epitome of everything we are trying to do here in this sports-mad city. He would have been a success at anything he tried, but he chose Rugby League.

“We’re delighted he marked this symbolic milestone career game with two tries and a typically energetic and productive performance.

“Coming through the ranks and playing with the professionals since 2019, he quickly established himself as a key element of the playing group and very popular personality.

“He is as valuable on the field as he is off it and we’d like to congratulate him on his exemplary career so far, with so much more to come.”

Selected in last month’s RL World magazine Championship team of the month, Jussaume first played at US Plaisance XIII before trying his hand at the other code simultaneously at French union giants Stade Toulousain, then committing to Olympique.