Oldham St Annes and Waterhead Warriors to contest Standard Cup final

THE Oldham and District League’s Standard Cup final will be hosted for the second successive season this Saturday (April 19) by Oldham Athletic FC.

Oldham St Annes and Waterhead Warriors will clash at Boundary Park at 12.30pm.

The Johnny Blair curtain-raiser which, by tradition, involves the Standard Cup finalists’ Under 11 teams, kicks off at 11.00am.

The Standard Cup has long been generally viewed as the most prestigious of all District League events.

Admission is £5 (£3 concessions, under 16s free).