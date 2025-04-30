Toulouse Olympique sign ‘dangerous’ Australian halfback

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have signed Australian halfback Radean Robinson on a deal until the end of the season.

Robinson joins the Championship club from St Gaudens, where he played in the 2024-25 domestic French Super XIII competition.

Before that, the 26-year-old featured in the Queensland Cup for Central Queensland Capras and Souths Logan Magpies.

Of Italian descent, Robinson played in all three of the Azzurri’s games at the 2022 World Cup in England.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles said: “We have had an eye on Radean since the last World Cup and we are delighted that he is joining the team for this season.

“He is a dangerous player offensively, he attacks the line well and he is a good creator.”