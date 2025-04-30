Silverbacks Rugby League head to Keighley Cougars

THE Silverbacks Rugby League Legends season continues on Saturday with a match against a ‘Danny Jones Keighley Cougars 2015 squad’.

The game kicks off at 3.00pm at Cougar Park.

Further fixtures:

Sunday, June 1: Stanley Rangers Masters v Silverbacks Rugby League Legends (at Stanley Rangers, kick-off to be confirmed, for Wakefield Hospice).

Friday, July 4: Featherstone Lions Legends v Silverbacks Rugby League Legends (at Featherstone Lions, 7.00pm, raising funds for Scarlett).

Sunday, August 31: Fryston Warriors Legends v Silverbacks Rugby League Legends (kick-off and charity to be confirmed).

Saturday, September 13: Featherstone Rovers Legends v Silverbacks Rugby League Legends (at Post Office Road, 2.00pm, for the Featherstone Rovers Foundation).