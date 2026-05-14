Toulouse Olympique v Warrington Wolves preview and 21-man squads

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE head coach Sylvain Houles makes three changes from the 21-man squad that beat Hull FC almost a fortnight ago.

Reubenn Rennie, Jake Shorrocks, Lambert Belmas all drop out, with Joe Bretherton, Hugo Garrigues, Mathieu Pons returning.

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess makes just one change from the squad that went down to Hull KR in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Zack Gardner returns in place of Luke Thomas as the Wolves look to make amends for their big loss in the cup.

SQUADS

Toulouse:

Olympique: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 2 Paul Ulberg, 5 Benjamin Laguerre, 6 Thomas Lacans, 9 Brendan Hands, 10 James Roumanos, 11 Maxime Stefani, 12 Mathieu Jussaume, 13 Anthony Marion, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Rob Butler, 18 Baptiste Rodriguez, 20 AJ Wallace, 21 Ellis Gillam, 22 Henry O’Kane, 25 Luke Polselli, 27 Hugo Garrigues, 28 Mathieu Pons, 29 César Rougé, 30 Tiaki Chan

Wolves: 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Albert Hopoate, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Danny Walker, 12 Sam Stone, 13 Ben Currie, 14 Sam Powell, 15 Toafofoa Sipley, 16 Liam Byrne, 17 Jordy Crowther, 18 Ewan Irwin, 20 James Bentley, 22 Joe Philbin, 25 Max Wood, 26 Josh Smith, 29 Zack Gardner, 34 Kelepi Tanginoa, 35 Lachlan Webster

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

All previous meetings:

Warrington 32, Toulouse 18 (SLR23, 11/8/22)

Toulouse 18, Warrington 32 (SLR3, 26/2/22)

Super League summary

Toulouse won 0

Warrington won 2

Toulouse highest losing score: 18-32 (H, 2022); 18-32 (A, 2022)

Warrington highest score: 32-18 (A, 2022); 32-18 (H, 2022) (Widest margin: 32-18, A, 2022; 32-18, H, 2022)

JOE BRETHERTON needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 129 for Toulouse Olympique (2018-2026)

– 17 for Wigan Warriors (2016-2017)

– 2 for Swinton Lions (2017, dual-registration)

– 1 for Workington Town (2017, dual-registration)

LIAM BYRNE needs one appearance to reach 150 (Super League).

– 9 for Warrington Wolves (2026)

– 140 for Wigan Warriors (2019-2025)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)