Toulouse Olympique’s youth focus ‘beginning to pay off’

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE coach Sylvain Houles hopes his players’ growing confidence will ‘pique’ at the business end of the season.

The boss was impressed with the composure in an 18-10 victory at Featherstone on Saturday and the “maturity shown by younger players within the group”.

Two more tries from free-scoring winger Benjamin Laguerre were crucial, and Houles was full of praise for young French players coming through the ranks.

He said: “Benjamin is showing maturity at just 24 years old, he is gaining in experience and it is a pleasure to see him develop his career.

“We deliberately chose to reduce the average age of our squad this season to bring a new dimension and it is beginning to pay off.

“We have a long way to go yet but results like this at Featherstone, which has always been a very tough place to play, are giving our players valuable experience which we will need when the season reaches its climax.”

Laguerre’s first-half double, added to a late try by Maxime Stefani, was enough to earn the two points but a sinbinning for Baptiste Rodriguez left a nervous finish.

“We are showing that we can deal with all situations, which is a very good sign,” added Houles.