Woman of Steel Georgie Dagger open to any role at York Valkyrie

REIGNING Woman of Steel Georgie Dagger, previously Hetherington, has said she would have no doubts if she needed to return to the hybrid role she played so successfully last season for York Valkyrie.

Injuries and unavailabilities, especially towards the end of the year, meant she spent many games attacking at hooker while defending at fullback.

But with top nine Sinead Peach back in the squad this year, Dagger has been handed the number-one shirt by coach Lindsay Anfield, while fullback Tara Jane Stanley remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

“One thing we have had this year is time in pre-season to work with those players, like myself, who will be stepping up into a new position,” Dagger has told the latest issue of Rugby League World.

“Last year I didn’t get the time I needed to work on key specifics of playing fullback, but pre-season has given me time to work with Tara and fix up little things that I need to work on.

“Playing that hybrid role was taxing on the body for sure, but I actually enjoyed the chaos of it all.

“It will be different this year. As much as it will be nice to know exactly where I am and have clear aims going into games this year, last season I felt like I was getting the best of both worlds – attacking at hooker, but then not having the forwards charging at me as one of the smallest on the pitch.

“It certainly worked in my favour last year, and also for the team. If I hadn’t gone with Lindsay’s crazy idea of playing two positions in one game we’d have been stuck, especially in the Grand Final.

“If I’m needed to jump into another hybrid role again, or even do a stint at prop forward, Lindsay knows I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

