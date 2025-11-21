Trophy-winning duo depart St Helens

ST HELENS have confirmed that another two members of last season’s squad have now moved on from the club.

Following the previously announced retirement of Naomi Williams, Darcy Stott and Beri Salihi have also now left the Brewdog Stadium.

Stott progressed through the cub’s Academy and made her first team debut against Wigan in 2019, going on to prove establish herself as an integral member of the squad.

In total she made 63 appearances for Saints and scored 11 tries. Earlier this year she was also selected to play for Lancashire in the Women’s Origin series.

Salihi, who was a Saints fan growing up, joined the club from Wigan ahead of the 2024 season and was part of the fourth successive Challenge Cup-winning squad later that year.

She also lifted the League Leaders’ Shield in 2024 and was part of the squad that pushed Wigan all the way this year.

In total, the 20-year-old played 37 times for the club, and scored 15 tries.

Following her decision to leave Stott said: “My time at Saints has been full of amazing memories that I will cherish forever.

“It’s been a privilege to play for my hometown club. Inspiring the next generation is so important, and I hope I’ve played a little part in this journey.

“I wish the girls the best for the next season coming.”