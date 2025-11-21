‘No limit’ to what Wakefield Trinity can achieve says Mike McMeeken

MIKE McMEEKEN says there’s no limit to what Wakefield Trinity can achieve after getting “back on the map” on their return to Super League.

Wakefield, led by McMeeken as captain after a move from Catalans Dragons, claimed the sixth and final play-off spot this year.

It was a fine accomplishment for a newly-promoted side, especially as Trinity hadn’t been involved post-season since 2012.

The campaign ended in frustrating fashion as they were comfortably beaten by another upwardly-mobile club, Leigh Leopards, 26-10 in an eliminator.

But it was still an effort McMeeken looks back on with pride, declaring: “We proved a lot of people wrong.

“Internally we had goals to make the play-offs, so it was a success there, and we put Wakey back on the map.

“But I’d say we were disappointed at the way it ended. We didn’t really perform to our capability in the play-off.

“Leigh were really good, but our completion rate was way down. We were trying to do too much with the ball without earning the right.

“In those types of games, it’s all about completion rate and where you finish your sets.

“It was a valuable learning curve for us as a team, and we’re looking to rectify it this coming year.

“It won’t be easy though – it’ll probably be a lot more competitive to get into the play-offs.

“There shouldn’t be a limit on what we can achieve. We’ll try to go one better than we did last season.

“Once you get in the play-offs, you give yourselves a chance of getting to Old Trafford. Let’s get off to a good start first, get some wins under our belts, and look from there.”