‘Try’ in Catalans-Castleford clash reinforces need for video referees at every Super League game

THERE has often been the debate about the need for a video referee in every Super League game, just as there is in the NRL.

Of course, the cost element has to be taken into consideration as well as the need for more referees to be trained in order to make it happen.

However, it is slowly becoming a necessity for consistency and accuracy with one incident over the weekend showing just why.

Castleford Tigers travelled to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening with no one giving the West Yorkshire side a prayer following a poor start to the season which has seen Lee Radford leave as head coach and the club win just once in six games.

That being said, Castleford defied the odds to come within a whisker of victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with Catalans just getting over the line in a 22-18 victory.

However, the Dragons’ first try, which saw Paul Seguier dot down after Tom Davies followed up his own kick to then acrobatically palm it back into Seguier’s hands, would likely not have been awarded with a video referee.

The ball appeared to hit the deadball line as Davies palmed the ball back, with Tigers players standing in disbelief that the four-pointer was awarded whilst the Catalans players didn’t appear to celebrate too much.

How the hell was this try to catalan given the ball touches the deadball line and goes dead before knocked ingoal pic.twitter.com/7UJJMPcEZ0 — FC Monkey (@FCMonkey1982) April 1, 2023

The full highlights can be found via Sky Sports.