Warrington Wolves eyeing up rival Super League forward as Thomas Mikaele replacement

WARRINGTON WOLVES are in the market for a replacement for Thomas Mikaele, who left the Cheshire club following the fixture against Hull FC.

Mikaele has returned to the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans on compassionate grounds, with his family homesick after the ex-Wests Tigers forward joined the club back in 2022.

But, that has left Warrington with both salary cap space and a quota spot to fill – something which head coach Daryl Powell will be keen to use following an excellent start to the Super League season.

One of those on the Wolves’ list is Wakefield Trinity forward Kelepi Tanginoa, who has excelled at Belle Vue since joining the West Yorkshire side back in 2019, League Express understands.

Tanginoa, who is 29 years of age, has registered over 80 appearances for Trinity but has found chances limited so far in 2023 due to injury.

However, the former Manly Sea Eagles is currently under contract until the end of the 2024 Super League season and is on a large contract, which means that Warrington would have to fork out a transfer fee.

That being said, that is unlikely to faze Warrington, with the club receiving a transfer fee for Mikaele.

Other targets are on the list for the Wolves, but Powell and chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick like the look of Tanginoa.