Two clubs receive no grading score after failing to submit information

KEIGHLEY COUGARS and Newcastle Thunder have been given no score in this year’s gradings.

The clubs, who finished in the two bottom places in League One last season, failed to fully submit the necessary information by the deadline.

Keighley had already announced that they would not receive a score, explaining that that paperwork was provided less than 24 hours late.

They cited the recent departure of general manager Steven Watkinson, with the owners unaware that essential documents had not been submitted.

Newcastle, meanwhile, said: “The coming season will be focused on rebuilding and growing the organisation so that future gradings reflect the true growth of the club, both on and off the field.”

In 2024, Keighley were given Grade B status with 9.02 points, placing 19th in the table, while Grade C Newcastle were 32nd of all clubs with 5.20.

The RFL said: “As in the cases of Batley and Whitehaven (who failed to submit all the information) last year, the RFL will work with those clubs to assess what their score and ranking would have been should it be relevant in terms of their share of central distributions.”