Salford Red Devils owners pledge ‘unwavering’ commitment after relegation

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ owners pledged their “unwavering” commitment to the club after relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Their 17-year stay in Super League was ended by the release of the latest club gradings, in which the Red Devils placed 15th.

The club chose not to make a bid for one of the potential two additional spots in an expanded top division.

Salford have endured a year of financial strife and are due in court to hear a winding-up petition filed by HMRC on October 29.

They required a significant central funding advance before the 2025 season began, while a takeover of the club in February has failed to provide the promised cash injection.

Debts have risen with loans sought to cover the club’s operating costs under a consortium fronted by businessman Dario Berta but with chief influence from Sire Kailahi and Curtiz Brown.

A statement from the “ownership group” on the club website said following Salford’s demotion: “We are fully aware of the disappointment expressed by our dedicated fans.

“Please be assured that we have exerted every possible effort to uphold the spirit and strength of the Salford Red Devils team.

“Our commitment to the club remains unwavering, and we are steadfast in our efforts to secure a future that honours the proud traditions of the Red Devils.

“An important announcement regarding the future direction of the club will be made next week. It is our sincere hope that this forthcoming communication will unify all supporters and stakeholders.

“Throughout this challenging period, our solemn pledge has been, and will always be, to act in the best interests of the team and its supporters.”

Salford lost their majority of their first-team squad during a season which ended with furious fan protests against the ownership, and won only three matches.

They dropped three places in the grading table after losing 1.32 points, chiefly in the fandom and performance categories, as well as being deducted 0.25 points for breaching the RFL’s operations rules with a weakened team selection for their round-one match against St Helens.