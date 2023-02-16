Two heavyweight clubs drop out of race to sign England and Newcastle Knights flyer Dom Young

TWO heavyweight clubs have dropped out of the race to sign England and Newcastle Knights flyer Dom Young.

It had been revealed earlier in the week by the Daily Telegraph that Sydney Roosters boss Trent Robinson had wined and dined the former Huddersfield Giants star in a bid to lure him to the Chooks.

Since then, both the Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs have dropped out of the race to sign Young with the Roosters now favourites to sign him – if he does indeed move from Newcastle.

The winger has created quite a reputation for himself so early on in his career, scoring 14 tries in 20 Knights games and was said to have been chased by almost half of the NRL clubs before the New Year.

The likes of the Roosters, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Melbourne Storm, Cronulla Sharks, The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and Canberra Raiders had all put their potential feelers out in a bid to coax Young to their respective clubs.

However, it now appears destined that Young will either sign for Sydney or etch a new deal at Newcastle considering he is out of contract at the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old took his great NRL form from 2022 into the recent Rugby League World Cup, starring for England on the wing as his nation came up short in the semi-finals against Samoa.

If Young chooses to stay at Newcastle, he will be reunited with England teammate Kai Pearce-Paul who is on the way to the NRL in 2024 as well as former Huddersfield teammate Will Pryce.