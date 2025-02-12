Two potential Castleford debutants, four set for Hull FC debuts, two key Catalans injuries and Hull KR unchanged

CASTLEFORD TIGERS, Hull KR, Catalans Dragons and Hull FC have all named their 21-man squads for their respective clashes on Friday night.

Hull KR host the Tigers at Craven Park on Friday night, with head coach Willie Peters naming an unchanged squad from the one that travelled to York Knights last weekend.

Meanwhile, Castleford head coach Danny McGuire could hand debuts to both Dan Okoro and Ben Davies, with the latter joining from St Helens earlier this week on a two-week rolling loan.

Alex Mellor and Rowan Milnes are still absent for the Tigers, whilst trial forward Nick Staveley does not make the squad.

Your Tigers Squad to travel to East Hull in Round 1!

Catalans host Hull on Friday night at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with Arthur Romano and Jordan Dezaria replacing Sam Tomkins and Théo Fages.

LE GROUPE

Présenté par Groupe Peyrot Automobiles

Steve McNamara a dévoilé son groupe pour la 1ère journée de Super League face à Hull FC.

🇬🇧 https://t.co/b6okyFWVdQ pic.twitter.com/LOuSfg8kIx — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) February 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Jordan Rapana, Zak Hardaker, Aidan Sezer and Amir Bourouh are all named and set to make their competitive debuts for Hull FC after missing the thrashing of York Acorn last weekend.

Ed Chamberlain, Oliver Holmes, Davy Litten, Jack Charles and Matty Laidlaw are all unavailable through injury.