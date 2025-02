HULL KR have confirmed that prop forward Zach Fishwick will join Hunslet RLFC on an initial two-week loan with immediate effect.

The 19-year-old made his Robins’ debut in Round 18 of the 2022 Super League season against rivals, Hull FC, at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle with Fishwick accruing seven appearances that season.

In 2024, the young forward spent time on loan at Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls, but failed to crack Rovers’ first-team.