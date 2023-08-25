Two Super League fixtures changed for Sky Sports broadcast as Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards fixtures moved

WITH the race for the Betfred Super League Play-Offs hotting up, three fixtures from Round 25 will be broadcast live on the weekend of September 8-10.

The action will kick off on Sky Sports on Friday September 8, with a mouthwatering clash between two of the teams currently on course for a top four finish, when St Helens host Leigh Leopards – a repeat of the intense clash between the teams in the semi-final of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The following afternoon (245pm kick-off), the Sky Sports cameras will be at Headingley for the latest instalment of the classic Roses rivalry between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors – a match that is likely to be crucial for Leeds?s hopes of qualifying for the top six, and for Wigan as they jostle for the best possible position in the top four.

Friday 8 September: St Helens v Leigh Leopards – 8pm, Sky Sports

Saturday 9 September: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – 2.45pm, Sky Sports

