Warrington Wolves set for big-money move for Manly Sea Eagles star as life under Sam Burgess begins

WARRINGTON WOLVES are being linked with a big-money move for a Manly Sea Eagles star as life under Sam Burgess begins in earnest.

That Manly star is centre Morgan Harper who has found chances limited with the Sea Eagles in 2023 despite registering 52 appearances for the club since debuting back in 2020 following a move from Canterbury Bulldogs.

Harper was off-contract at the end of the season and with the salary cap biting Manly hard, the 24-year-old is set to move to Super League, as per the Daily Telegraph.

