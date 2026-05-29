Two Wigan clubs to contest Steven Mullaney Memorial Boys Year 7 Trophy Final at Wembley

DEANERY and St Peter’s – both of Wigan – will contest the Steven Mullaney Memorial Boys Year 7 Trophy Final at Wembley on Saturday.

The game, which is one of the curtain-raisers to the Betfred Challenge Cup final, has extra resonance this year.

It was 40 years ago, in 1986, that Steven Mullaney captured the hearts of the 82,134 crowd who had convened at Wembley for the meeting of Castleford and Hull KR with his memorable display in Wakefield Schools’ win over St Helens Schools.

The young halfback and captain, who hailed from a family with strong Featherstone Rovers connections (and who played for Travellers Saints and attended Sharlston Community Primary School), particularly thrilled those at the stadium, together with millions of television viewers, with a stunning solo try – and with his understandably exuberant celebrations.

Tragically, Steven Mullaney died the following year in a motor accident outside his school’s gates.

The Rugby Football League subsequently renamed the trophy in his honour and the cup and medals have been presented by his mum, Denise, father Terry and sister Lauren in the subsequent decades.

All three will once more do the honours this year, while Lauren’s son Seth will also be in the presentation party.

The family will, in addition, be represented on the pitch itself. Lauren’s other son, Jack Twigg, is not only on Huddersfield Giants’ books, he is also a referee and will be among the match officials set to control the game.

Terry Mullaney said: “It will be a proud moment for the whole family, especially as it’s the 40th anniversary of that memorable occasion, although every year is important.

“Our memories of that game back in 1986 remain vivid and we don’t know where the years have gone.

“My advice to the players of Deanery and St Peter’s is to enjoy every minute of the whole occasion, and to try to take everything in.

“No matter what they might achieve in future it will probably be the only time they’ll get to play at Wembley.

“That was brought home to me when Kevin Sinfield, who has obviously achieved so much in Rugby League, told me that his own experience of the match as a youngster was a defining moment in his own career.

“Kevin’s memories confirm how important the Steven Mullaney Memorial Boys Year 7 Final is. We’ll be forever grateful to the Rugby Football League for staging the match, it means so much to our whole family.”

This year’s match will, as in recent seasons, kick-off at 10.00am.