Toulouse Olympique sign Australian prop John Toleafoa

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have signed Australian prop forward John Toleafoa from Albi on a deal until the end of the 2027 season.

Toleafoa began his career in the New South Wales Cup with the Newcastle Knights’ reserve side, spending five seasons in the second-tier competition where he played 39 matches and scored three tries.

In 2024 he moved to France, joining Saint-Gaudens in the Super XIII competition, later signing with reigning French champions Albi.

During the 2025-26 season, Toleafoa played both in the second row and at prop, although his team fell to Carcassonne in the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old said: “I’m just grateful for the opportunity the club is giving me. I’ve seen what they are building and I cant wait to be a part of it.”

Olympique head coach Sylvan Houles said: “We wanted to reinforce our pack, and we’ve done that by signing John.

“He has been in France the past two years hoping to earn an opportunity to play in the Super League, and now that opportunity has arrived.

“He will bring us power, physical impact, and toughness. I’m certain he will make the most of this opportunity.”