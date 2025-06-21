Under-strength Penrith Panthers stun New Zealand Warriors

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 18 PENRITH PANTHERS 28

TOM SMITH, Go Media Stadium, Saturday

SCOTT SORENSEN’S double propelled the undermanned Panthers to a stunning boil-over across the Tasman against the Warriors.

The Panthers made their first trip to Auckland since 2019 minus all their Origin stars, but that didn’t stop them from heading back to western Sydney with the two competition points thanks to a second-half fightback.

But Sorensen’s second try inspired a late charge by Ivan Cleary’s men, who have now surged into the top eight despite their dismal start to the season.

Steaming into this Saturday clash fresh off the bye and brimming with confidence, having won seven of their last eight games, the Aucklanders’ defeat was soured by the loss of Marata Niukore (concussion) and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (ankle) before half-time.

All eyes focused on the battle between James Fisher-Harris and his former team-mates — but his old prop pal Moses Leota claimed bragging rights, with a massive 176 running metres in the middle.

Fellow forwards Sorensen and Isaiah Papali’i were also titanic in the absence of their fancied team-mates.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary refused to force his multitude of Origin stars to fly the 5,000-plus kilometres from Perth to Auckland to line up just three days after Queensland Game Two victory.

With Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo watching from the couch, fullback Daine Laurie and halfback Brad Schneider were handed key posts in a new-look spine.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster also chose to rest Queensland rep Kurt Capewell, who was replaced by Moala Graham-Taufa in the centres. Hooker Wayde Egan returned from a hip complaint, too.

Te Maire Martin — who began his NRL career at Penrith nine years ago, before stints at North Queensland and Brisbane — brought up his 100th first-grade appearance off the New Zealand bench.

Casey McLean sent Thomas Jenkins striking the left corner for the first points of the match.

Jackson Ford quickly replied for the hosts, scooping up a Luke Metcalf bomb that Izack Tago failed to handle.

Some desperate defence denied Moses Leota under the sticks, but there was no stopping the rampant Sorensen moments before the break, as he steamed onto a Blaize Talagi short ball to reclaim the lead for his side.

The see-sawing contest continued after the restart when Jacob Laban crashed over from close range.

But the men in pink then took control.

First Sorensen soared for a Schneider bomb to complete his brace, then after Jenkins snaffled a vital intercept, the exciting Talagi wriggled free of a string of blue jumpers to touch down.

And with ten minutes left on the clock, Paul Alamoti made the most of another high Schneider kick, capitalising on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s indecision.

A Ford penalty handed Alamoti another two points with the kicking tee, before Graham-Taufa added some late consolation for the Aucklanders.

GAMESTAR: Workhorse backrower Scott Sorensen was rewarded for his 161 running metres with two crucial tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Paul Alamoti’s 75th-minute penalty goal made Penrith’s big upset an absolute certainty.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3 Adam Pompey

4 Moala Graham-Taufa

5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Luke Metcalf

8 James Fisher-Harris

9 Wayde Egan

10 Marata Niukore

11 Leka Halasima

12 Jacob Laban

13 Erin Clark

Subs (all used)

14 Te Maire Martin

15 Jackson Ford

16 Demitric Vaimauga

17 Tanner Stowers-Smith

Tries: Ford (20), Laban (48), Graham-Taufa (79)

Goals: Metcalf 1/1, Pompey 2/2

PANTHERS

1 Daine Laurie

2 Thomas Jenkins

3 Izack Tago

4 Casey McLean

5 Paul Alamoti

6 Blaize Talagi

7 Brad Schneider

8 Moses Leota

9 Mitch Kenny

10 Lindsay Smith

11 Scott Sorensen

17 Luke Garner

12 Isaiah Papali’i

Subs

13 Matt Eisenhuth

14 Trent Toelau (not used)

15 Liam Henry

16 Luron Patea

Tries: Jenkins (17), Sorensen (38, 56), Talagi (63), Alamoti (70)

Goals: Alamoti 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 6-8; 12-8, 12-14, 12-20, 12-26, 12-28, 18-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Erin Clark; Panthers: Scott Sorensen

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 6-8

Referee: Todd Smith

Attendance: 25,012