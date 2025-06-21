Former Great Britain star takes charge of Newcastle Thunder after Chris Thorman exit

FORMER Great Britain stand-off Graham Steadman has been appointed interim head coach of Newcastle Thunder, as part of a new role with the club.

The move comes following the announcement of a high performance pathway with York Knights and NRL giants Penrith Panthers.

Steadman, who formerly worked for the Newcastle Falcons rugby union club in the region, will oversee Thunder’s rugby department as part of the partnership, bringing his experience from both codes of the game.

Although long-term his focus will be on developing coaching talent across the north, running targeted mentoring sessions and high-quality workshops for local coaches, he will take the first team on an interim basis after the exit of Chris Thorman.

Thorman has joined York’s coaching staff on a full-time basis after two-and-a-half years in charge.

The partnership is designed to accelerate the development of players, coaches and community programmes in the region.

Keith Christie, director at Newcastle Thunder, said: “This is about strengthening what already exists and bringing more opportunity to rugby league in the north-east.

“York have shown genuine belief in our people and our potential, and this partnership gives us a platform to grow, both on and off the field.

“We’re especially proud to welcome someone of Graham Steadman’s calibre – he’s a fantastic leader and educator who understands this region.”

As part of the partnership, York will provide additional performance and coaching support to Newcastle’s existing programs, including the availability of dual-registered and key loan players where appropriate.

After their ownership restructuring in 2024, Thunder say they are now focused on rebuilding from the ground up with a vision to become a League One play-off contender within two seasons and to return to the Championship on a sustainable financial model.

A Newcastle Thunder women’s program has now been launched, sharing resources with York’s Super League side.

Senior staff from Penrith Panthers will travel to Newcastle in the coming weeks to help shape a pathways program that reflects the opportunities in the region.

Penrith’s CEO, Matthew Cameron, said: “At Panthers, we are deeply committed to the growth of rugby league at every level locally, nationally, and internationally.

“Our relationship with York RLFC has been built on a shared vision for development, and this new chapter with Newcastle Thunder represents an exciting extension of that purpose.

“We see enormous potential in the north-east and are proud to support a strategic, collaborative approach that prioritises people, pathways, and community.

“It’s about strengthening the foundations of the game through meaningful partnerships, and we’re excited to see this shape a high-performance culture that will inspire the next generation of players and coaches in the region.”