Upcoming women’s student season open for entries

ORGANISERS will close entries for the 2025-26 Women’s Students season – the league’s third campaign – in early October, giving clubs the opportunity to attract new players and retain existing rosters.

Northumbria, who have been champions in each of the last two seasons, are expected to again be involved.

The current title-holders ran two teams last year, alongside Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham.

The inaugural campaign was contested by Loughborough, Manchester, Northumbria (with just one side), Nottingham and Oxford.