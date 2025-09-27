Not the ‘Greatest Show’ – but Leigh Leopards have every chance of reaching grandest stage

ALL around the newfangled Progress With Unity Stadium, the signage heralds ‘The Greatest Show in Super League’.

And while the lasers, smoke, bubbles and Elvis tributes may not be to everyone’s taste, it can’t be denied that Leigh give it their damned best shot.

Unfortunately a great show needs all of its actors on top form, however, and on that basis this one never lived up to the billing.

In their first home Super League play-off game, the Leopards were simply too powerful and too smart, dominating from start to finish a Wakefield side which didn’t turn up to what quite literally felt like a party.

Straight from minute one, led by Edwin Ipape and a formidable pack of forwards, Leigh suffocated the life out of their opposition. Ferocious line speed, decisive tackling and smart management kept Trinity pinned back and unable to unlock their expansive play.

Cries of a forward pass in the build-up to Keanan Brand’s opener went unheeded. What Wakefield really needed was forward momentum, but they lacked the composure to play their way out or any effective kicking game to turn things around.

The best boot on the field belonged to Lachlan Lam, and when he followed a 40/20 by instinctively playing in Josh Charnley for a second Leigh try in four minutes and an 18-0 lead, his side were as good as in the semi-finals.

That was a 42nd try assist of the league season, and Lam had hugely contributed to the one before with a brilliant galloping run too. Presumably his Dream Team shirt got lost in the post somewhere.

Lam did gift Wakefield their first attacking opportunity in the final minute of the first half, penalised for using his forearm after a tackle. But when opposite half Mason Lino got possession at the line he tied himself in knots looking for a pass option and threw it to ground, summing up his side’s opening period right there and then.

Jayden Myers gave them points but hardly hope with his early effort on the resumption. Lino promptly missed the kick, followed shortly after by a Gareth O’Brien penalty, and Alec Tuitavake’s barge over ended any remaining pretence of a contest.

So Wakefield’s first play-off appearance in 13 years ended 80 minutes after it began, or arguably some time earlier. The much-mocked ‘top-six tour’ shirts and hats can now gather dust, a final memento to a generally memorable Super League return.

This need not be the end of their dream. They can continue to look to Leigh themselves for inspiration, of incremental but very tangible year-on-year progress under an ambitious owner.

Play-offs are usually ruthless places, and those new to the jungle are eaten alive. If Daryl Powell’s side are new prey, Adrian Lam’s have moved up the food chain and now look the part as predator.

The big question is whether Leigh are high enough up to realistically topple semi-final hosts Wigan. Last season that was definitely not the case, a sobering 38-0 defeat in the same fixture emphasising the need to continue rebuilding the squad with a host of new faces.

Leigh have more than just an improved team in their favour. They also have the confidence – having beaten their borough rivals twice this year following a long losing streak – and the relative freshness that comes with a top-three finish and a comfortable victory in week one of the play-offs, compared to last year’s mad dash.

Wigan are still Wigan, and therefore favourites, but it’s no longer implausible to suggest a team still just three years removed from the Championship could be playing at Old Trafford.

One more win, and they really will be in the greatest show.