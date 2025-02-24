Vegas ‘shows how far Super League has come’ says Warrington Wolves’ Danny Walker

DANNY WALKER believes the bright lights of Las Vegas will demonstrate that Super League is going places.

Wigan and Walker’s Warrington will go head-to-head on Saturday in the historic fixture at Allegiant Stadium.

The match emphatically breaks new ground for the British game, which has only previously staged exhibition games – the first ironically between Wigan and Warrington in Milwaukee in 1989 – and an England international with New Zealand in the USA.

By joining the NRL’s second trip to Vegas, the two clubs are giving fresh exposure to the northern-hemisphere game in America, Australia and also at home, where Sky Sports have thrown significant resource into promoting the event.

And while many observers see the sport as struggling to progress, it doesn’t feel that way for some of the players who are now getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

That’s certainly the case for Walker, who turned down NRL advances over the winter in order to remain with Warrington for another five years.

“Two years ago, if you’d told me I’d now be playing in Vegas I’d have had to say no – it just goes to show how far the sport has come,” the hooker told League Express.

“I think people look at the game and think it’s going backwards, but I certainly think the game over here is going forward.

“With the players who are staying over here, like Mikey Lewis and Junior Nsemba, the game is getting stronger.”

Unlike some of his Warrington team-mates, Walker has never visited Las Vegas before, but the excitement has been inescapable throughout pre-season.

“It will be so special, not just for the players but the supporters, for all the people who are going out there,” he added.

“It’s a really special occasion and one that I’m absolutely buzzing for.

“You don’t like looking too far ahead, but you can’t help it when it’s as big as this. We’ve known where we’re going and when we’re going.

“I also know that we’re going to put on a show for everyone.

“It’ll be my first time there, so I’ve no idea what’s to come. I’ve had a look and it’s something I can’t wait to experience, not just for the rugby but for everything.

“They call it the sports capital of the world. I’m excited for Rugby League, and especially English Rugby League, to go over there.”

Opponents Wigan have become familiar foes of late, with the pair involved in some big tussles last season in competition for the major honours.

Most significantly, the Warriors came out on top 18-8 at Wembley – on their way to a clean sweep of all the available trophies – in Warrington’s first final in five years.

The Wolves earned some measure of revenge for that Challenge Cup heartbreak the following month, winning 40-4 on Wigan’s own patch in Super League, but defeat in the play-off semi-finals meant they failed to set up a Grand Final repeat.

This week they meet again on a big stage and Walker believes they will be better for past experience.

“At Wembley last year, we learned a lot about how to play and how not to play in big games,” he said.

“Wigan taught us a lesson that day. They’ve played in numerous big games and finals.

“On the day I think there were something like twelve of us playing our first final.

“We learned a lot of lessons throughout the season. Sadly, it didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to, but we’re starting again.”