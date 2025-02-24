Liam Marshall’s dual mission as Wigan Warriors head to Vegas

LIAM MARSHALL is all ready to pack for another visit to Las Vegas – but this time it’s very much a business trip.

The Wigan winger has been around long enough to have played matches in all manner of locations.

But the Allegiant Stadium in the Nevada city is a new one, and he’s looking forward not just to running out there to face old foes Warrington – but also to spreading the Rugby League gospel in the USA.

Having previously sampled some of the entertainment Vegas has to offer, now Marshall wants to provide some.

And his aim is not just to thrill the travelling fans, but also engage any locals and tourists who are tempted to try out the 13-a-side code.

“I’ve been to Vegas on holiday, and enjoyed the experience, but this time it’s obviously going to be different,” said the 28-year-old England international who played his first Wigan game in 2017, having been loaned to Swinton the season before.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that it’s a Super League match, with points up for grabs, and I know the coaching staff here won’t let us do that.

“There’s a lot of planning gone into the logistics of playing out there, and we’ll be able to focus on what we need to focus on, which is trying to beat Warrington.

“But that said, it’s going to be different to the norm, and I don’t think we should lose sight of why we’re playing there.

“Vegas isn’t known for being the entertainment capital of the world for nothing, and that’s what we’re there to provide.”

Marshall watched last year’s two NRL games in Vegas from his sitting room.

“They put on a real spectacle, and it’s incredible to think that twelve months later, we’re going to be part of it,” he added.

“Credit to (club owner) Mike Danson and (chief executive) Kris Radlinski, as well as to Warrington, for pulling it off.

“They want to do things differently. It’s innovative and it puts our name out there, another incredible memory to be made at a club I’m lucky to be able to call my own.

“We already know what a great game we play, and this is another chance to spread that message and to show what we’re all about.

“I’ve always found people who haven’t watched it before are surprised how fast and physical it is, and that most of them like that.

“We all want to grow our game, and the more new faces we can get at matches the better.

“More interest leads to bigger crowds, better television deals and more sponsorship.”

Marshall also sees it as a chance to further raise the profile of Rugby League after Wigan being named BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year 2024, when, of course, Matt Peet’s men won every available trophy.

“As much as that was good for Wigan, it was also good for the game as a whole,” he pointed out.

“Let’s not forget it was both an Olympic and Paralympic year and that in football, England reached the final of the Euros, so there were great stories from other sports.

“We got the nod over a number of great teams, which is very special, so let’s not underplay it.

“It got Rugby League into the public domain nationally, and hopefully it can be a small step towards bigger gains for the sport in the future.”